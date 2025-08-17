Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $609.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $567.83 and a 200-day moving average of $530.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

