Cascade Financial Partners LLC Acquires 803 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 308,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $203.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

