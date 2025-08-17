Boston Family Office LLC Sells 230 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Shares of PNC opened at $191.30 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

