State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.91 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

