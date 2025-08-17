Contrasting Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Civeo and Soho House & Co Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 1 1 3.00

Civeo presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.91%. Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.23%. Given Civeo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -5.25% -12.76% -6.69% Soho House & Co Inc. -4.67% -4.02% 0.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Civeo and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.4% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Civeo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.7% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Civeo and Soho House & Co Inc.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $682.12 million 0.40 -$17.07 million ($2.43) -8.97 Soho House & Co Inc. $1.20 billion 1.24 -$162.97 million ($0.30) -25.50

Civeo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Civeo has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Civeo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs. It offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services, and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as lodging and catering services. It serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co., Inc. is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

