Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $139.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $143.83.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.