Boston Family Office LLC Sells 332 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,625. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 812,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,703,320. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.