State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,679 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,253,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,789,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,951,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3,441.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,190,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,484 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,804 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

