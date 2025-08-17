Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $9.51 Million in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,511,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carlyle Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.