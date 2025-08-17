Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,266 shares of company stock worth $1,986,931. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

