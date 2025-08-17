Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. BellRing Brands comprises about 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.25% of BellRing Brands worth $23,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,282.75. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $86,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,728.04. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 and have sold 14,400 shares valued at $836,224. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.0%

BRBR opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

