Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Allegion worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Allegion by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $170.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

