Aberdeen Group plc Has $62.36 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 891,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205,719 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $62,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 49,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

