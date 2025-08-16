Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Lowered by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129,662 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $67,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price objective (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,744,696.78. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,995 shares of company stock worth $41,925,130. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $754.24 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $346.71 and a one year high of $885.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $773.85 and a 200-day moving average of $670.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 186.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

