Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 267 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,190,661,000 after purchasing an additional 400,737 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CME Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,943,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,788,000 after acquiring an additional 403,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,135,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,260,000 after acquiring an additional 621,713 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CME Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $676,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.16 and a 12 month high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

