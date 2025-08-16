Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,190,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.23% of Vistra worth $492,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $197.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.90 and a 52-week high of $216.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.