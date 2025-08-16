Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 461.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE CAH opened at $149.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.54 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average of $144.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

