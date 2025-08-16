Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $236.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.51.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

