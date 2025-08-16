Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 390,374 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,374 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.