11,533 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,210 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.58.

Illumina Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

