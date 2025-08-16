Aberdeen Group plc Sells 276,541 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 276,541 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.32% of Credicorp worth $48,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Credicorp Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE BAP opened at $251.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.60. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $165.18 and a 52 week high of $255.39.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

