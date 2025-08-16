Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chubb by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after buying an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $274.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.