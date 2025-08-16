Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,798 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $460,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.69, for a total value of $92,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 381,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,478,587.01. The trade was a 34.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $36,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,461,006.13. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 925,398 shares of company stock worth $392,582,738 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.33.

AppLovin stock opened at $438.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.23. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

