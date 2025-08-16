Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1,351.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,358 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $62.61.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer Daniels Midland

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.