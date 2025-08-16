Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 14,287 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 286.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $2,434,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5%

HIG stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.76. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.64.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

