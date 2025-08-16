Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $816,000 in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Ciena by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Ciena by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Ciena by 9,162.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,056.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $166,872.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 126.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

