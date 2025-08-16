Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 327 Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 812.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 108,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.72 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $204,873.19. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,141 shares in the company, valued at $117,690.77. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,272. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,379 shares of company stock valued at $595,213. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

