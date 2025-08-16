Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 18,210 Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,210 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EQT were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,191,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,397,000 after acquiring an additional 484,671 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $9,270,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in EQT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Barclays raised their target price on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Shares of EQT opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

In other EQT news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

