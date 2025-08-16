Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hershey by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $177.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.