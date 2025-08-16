Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 887 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares during the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.