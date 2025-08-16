Sei Investments Co. Acquires 77 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Powell Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Powell Industries by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $22,556,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,050,019.05. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,308 shares of company stock worth $3,574,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $254.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.43%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

