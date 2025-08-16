Global Endowment Management LP Sells 9,436 Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 30,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Match Group by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,889.76. The trade was a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Match Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. Match Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

