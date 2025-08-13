Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $845,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $580.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $551.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.86. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $580.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

