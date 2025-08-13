DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 72,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

