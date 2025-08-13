RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,935 shares of company stock worth $5,938,488. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $158.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

