Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF) Shares Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF comprises about 2.9% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFF opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $719.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.