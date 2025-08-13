Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Medicus Pharma Trading Up 13.7%

MDCX stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Medicus Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medicus Pharma news, major shareholder Velocity Fund Partners, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,248,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,280.52. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDCX shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medicus Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Medicus Pharma

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

