Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.
Medicus Pharma Trading Up 13.7%
MDCX stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Medicus Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.
In other Medicus Pharma news, major shareholder Velocity Fund Partners, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,248,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,280.52. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.
