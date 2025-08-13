NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.188. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.64. NewJersey Resources has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NJR. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their target price on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NJR

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewJersey Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 320,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,907,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewJersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.