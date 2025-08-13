KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $935.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $945.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $894.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $776.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

