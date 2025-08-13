Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTEC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Price Performance

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.15.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.