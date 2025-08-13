Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLADZ opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

