Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLADZ opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.98.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks to Consider as Tension Builds in Energy Markets
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.