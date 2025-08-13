Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,618 Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,505,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,429,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,644,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $3,906,000.
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%
VBIL stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $75.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45.
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF
The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.
