Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,618 Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,505,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,429,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,644,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $3,906,000.

Get Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF alerts:

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VBIL stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $75.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.