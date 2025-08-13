Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,977 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192,469 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,027,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,237,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,393,000 after purchasing an additional 123,009 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE DECK opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

