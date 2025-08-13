Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.
Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.
Medallion Financial Price Performance
Medallion Financial stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $241.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.28. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $10.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
