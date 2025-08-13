Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $241.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.28. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

