Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE HVT.A opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $351.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.