Flagship Investments Limited (FSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 256.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th.
Flagship Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 million, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.77.
About Flagship Investments
