Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.
Green Dot Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.29 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.67.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $501.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
