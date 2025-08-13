Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.29 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $501.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

