Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 639.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCP opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

