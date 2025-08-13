iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $645.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $645.99. The stock has a market cap of $650.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

