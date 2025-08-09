Cynosure Group LLC Has $7.16 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cynosure Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

